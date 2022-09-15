The Canberra Times

Nuture and nourish: gardens provide more than beauty

By John Gabriele
Updated September 16 2022 - 5:16am, first published September 15 2022 - 4:54am
Gardens provide us with opportunities to express our creativity, nurture our spirit and nourish our bodies. Picture from Shutterstock.

Sometimes it doesn't matter what needs to be done in the garden, the most important thing to focus on is the beauty of the garden itself. They have a way of drawing us into their magic, displaying flowers, foliage and fruit that tempt us to engage on a deeper level.

