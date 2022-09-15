Sometimes it doesn't matter what needs to be done in the garden, the most important thing to focus on is the beauty of the garden itself. They have a way of drawing us into their magic, displaying flowers, foliage and fruit that tempt us to engage on a deeper level.
All too often when we enter a garden during this time of year the abundance of flowers, fruit, foliage, and activity can stimulate our senses to become overcome with the visual splendour and intoxicating perfumes on offer. Each plant in full bloom competing in harmony or contrast for our attention and that of the pollinators.
Whether you like maintaining a garden or just enjoy meandering through a garden to enjoy the fruits of others' labour, the garden is a place where physical, psychological, social, and cognitive support can be found.
Gardens provide with us access to fresh food and nature, albeit sometimes on a small scale but nonetheless even the smallest of gardens can have a positive impact on our wellbeing.
Offering both calm and wonderment, gardens can evoke a multitude of emotions, it's how we connect with a garden that will determine how much we benefit from what the garden offers.
The joy of simply engaging in an activity in the garden, particularly during spring is food for the soul, so feast with gusto during this wonderful time.
Don't make the garden a chore, engage instead in some of the simple pleasures the garden and life have to offer through blissful gardening simplicities.
Just sit and watch the visitors that enter your garden, it may simply be a few insects, birds of all feathers, reptiles, or marsupials. The key is to just observe and watch nature play out before you.
Gardens provide us with opportunities to express our creativity, nurture our spirit and nourish our bodies.
It's no wonder gardening has become one of the nation's most popular pastimes. Gardens are continuously changing over years, seasons, months, and days.
This constant state of flux is what makes gardening so enjoyable, there is always something requiring attention and surprises in the garden continuously provide us with a sense of joy and connection.
This spring, turn off the technology, head into the garden and just sit, listen, observe, and learn. A garden will tell you everything you need to know; you just need to be open.
