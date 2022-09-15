Government House will mourn and celebrate the Queen

The condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II at Government House will remain open for people to write messages until next Thursday, the National Day of Mourning for the late monarch.
It is open for people to sign from 10am to 2pm every day at Government House in Yarralumla.
Government House was also planning to open its doors and ground to the public soon in its first open day in quite a while.
That open day has now become a day of celebration for the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, aged 96.
The Celebration of Her Majesty will be held at Government House on October 8 from 10am to 2pm, with details of the day to be released soon.
Meanwhile, it is a public holiday on Thursday for the National Day of Mourning, when a minute's silence will be observed at 11am.
