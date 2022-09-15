The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Government House will mourn and celebrate the Queen

By Megan Doherty
Updated September 15 2022 - 7:20am, first published 5:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Signing the condolence book for the Queen at Government House. Picture by Megan Doherty

The condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II at Government House will remain open for people to write messages until next Thursday, the National Day of Mourning for the late monarch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.