While it may seem harmless to frolic in a waist-high field of florescent yellow canola, and maybe take a pic or two, the endeavour puts crops and economies at risk.
Farmers are urging people not to trespass onto the many fields of gold springing up across Australia right now. Around five million tonnes of canola are produced by WA farmers each year and the biosecurity risks of people entering farms can have a significant impact.
So, think twice before you hop the fence in search of the perfect Instagram shot.
Meanwhile, the jobless rate lifted slightly to 3.5 per cent in August.
This represented an increase from the 48-year-low figure of 3.4 per cent in July but was still well below what's considered full employment.
A total of 33,500 jobs were added for the month, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics labour force data, which followed an unexpected 41,000 fall in July.
The participation rate also rose to 66.6 per cent.
News following the death of Queen Elizabeth II continues.
On Thursday, a man fainted in front of shocked onlookers in Westminster Hall in London while he was guarding Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it lay in state.
The Queen's coffin is being guarded around the clock as thousands of people line up to pay their respects to the monarch.
The vigil was briefly interrupted when the guard began swaying and then suddenly fell from the podium.
The funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London.
Australians can tune in to the live coverage on Monday evening. The ABC will be broadcasting funeral coverage from 8pm AEST on ABC TV and iView. Channel 9, 9Now and 9News.com will also be broadcasting the funeral live.
You can also follow ACM's live coverage of the funeral from Monday at 5pm.
Changes have been made to the Melbourne Royal Show to honour the late Queen.
The 11-day event kicks off at the Melbourne Showgrounds on September 22, which also falls as the national day of mourning.
To acknowledge Her Majesty's death, there will be a minute's silence at 11am along with an official ceremony.
Organisers are also planning ways for visitors to acknowledge the Queen and write condolence messages to the royal family.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
