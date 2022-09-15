The Canberra Times

Voice to Parliament: Consultation with legal experts to 'stress test' referendum wording begins

By Finn McHugh
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:08am, first published 6:05am
Anthony Albanese unveiled a potential referendum question in July. Picture Getty Images

Legal experts have begun "stress testing" the plan for a First Nations' Voice to Parliament, hoping to head off any unforeseen pitfalls in the proposal.

