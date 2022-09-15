The Canberra Times

Grieving community farewells Buxton crash victim, Tyrese Bechard, at Picton funeral

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:13am, first published 6:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'You didn't deserve this': Grief-stricken community farewells first of five crash victims

Young Buxton crash victim Tyrese Bechard is being remembered as a "joyful character" who was "honest, selfless, and had the best intentions" by loved ones at his funeral in Picton, south of Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.