'You didn't deserve this': Grief-stricken community farewells first of five crash victims

Young Buxton crash victim Tyrese Bechard is being remembered as a "joyful character" who was "honest, selfless, and had the best intentions" by loved ones at his funeral in Picton, south of Sydney.
Hundreds of the grieving Wollondilly community embraced and wiped away tears as they entered HisHouse Church on Thursday, a week on from the tragedy that struck the town.
The 15-year-old, along with four of his friends aged between 14 and 15, including Lily van de Putte, died after the car they were in crashed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, south of Sydney, on Tuesday, September 6.
Friends and family paid respects to Tyrese, who was affectionately known as Reecey, and remembered him as a typical teenager who loved boxing and always had "the biggest smile".
His cousin Nadia was among those who acknowledged the tragedy of the incident and paid respects to Tyrese in a statement read out by Pastor Michael Burke.
"You had the biggest heart, the most precious smile," she said.
"You didn't deserve this. How you passed away was tragic and I wish that never had to happen."
A slideshow was played at the funeral "to take a little walk down memory lane", showing videos and photographs of Tyrese with friends and family, including videos of him dancing to "party music" that he loved, and riding his bike at a skatepark.
The father of Lily van de Putte, John, joined mourners to pay his respects to Tyrese and placed his hand to his casket.
Tyrese's coffin arrived at the church just before 9:30am, and after the service, hundreds of teenagers and loved ones formed a guard of honour to farewell Tyrese as his coffin was taken to Thirlmere.
Picton High School students will move to learning from home from Thursday until Monday to allow the school community to attend the funerals of the students who tragically lost their lives last week.
"Counselling support continues for students, staff and the community. This will remain in place for as long as it is required," a NSW Department of Education spokesperson said.
Staff from nearby primary schools with a personal connection to the victims are also being assisted to attend the funerals.
Thursday's funeral is the first of five that will be held to remember the young victims.
