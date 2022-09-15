Human nature being as it is, a person directly elected by Australians at large is at serious risk of having a very bad attack of self-importance. Add on the trappings of importance that go with the job and that risk is very high. One might be tempted to think one's own political views should carry some weight. After all the ministers who come to executive council have only been elected by either a majority of a lower house seat or, in the case of the Senate, a quota of votes in that state. The prime minister is just another one of them. You on the other hand would have the majority of the people behind you. Don't think that wouldn't be tempting. You're elevated position might lead you to conclude that your opinion should be taken into account above that of the combined wisdom of our Parliament. That's what we do, we put views from all around Australia into the melting pot of our Parliament. It's a slippery slope to somehow come in above that.