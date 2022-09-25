RSM Australia marks 100 years with eyes on opportunities ahead

Office Managing Partner Frank Lo Pilato (centre) with the team from the Canberra office of RSM Australia. Picture Michelle Kroll

In 1922, when Edgar Robert Woolcott founded The National Service Company in Western Australia, little did he know his passion for innovation and customer service would remain so firmly at the heart of the company 100 years later.



One of his early ideas key to the success of the small book-keeping business (now RSM Australia) was investing in a fleet of cars and sending his accountants out to meet clients rather than the other way around.



He believed doing the work at their farm, place of work and in their homes, was the best way to truly understand their business and their needs.



It's this "foot under the kitchen table" approach that's been credited with the business's strong growth in those early years and laying the foundation for the customer-focused culture that's seen it survive and thrive for ten decades.



This year celebrating its 100th anniversary, RSM Australia has grown from that one office in Perth to a national accounting services firm with more than 1500 staff and 32 offices. And it's part of the RSM international global network of accounting and consulting firms, a move that led to its name change in the 1990s.



"Being in business for a 100 years is pretty unique - it reflects a lot of hard work to be as competitive and still growing strongly as we are," says Frank Lo Pilato, Office Managing Partner of RSM's Canberra office which opened more than 40 years ago.



"Being customer-centric is still at the heart of what we do - it's ingrained in our ethos. Our clients come to us to find a solution to their problems and we work hard to deeply understand their needs and respond as quickly as possible. It's something we're very proud of."



The proof is in customer loyalty. Since the inception of Australia's respected Client Choice Awards in 2005, RSM has been a finalist in 43 categories and named the best Accounting and Consulting Firm (over $200m) five times, including the past three years in a row.



"Our customers have been key to our survival and success," says Mr Lo Pilato. "We've had incredibly loyal customers who've given us the privilege over many years of being their trusted adviser to look after their business affairs and their personal affairs. We're very grateful for that loyalty."

Edgar Robert Woolcott started The National Service Company, now RSM, as a small book-keeping business in WA in 1922. Picture supplied.

Weathering the bumps in the journey



Over the century, RSM has faced many challenges, from a World War to the Great Depression and the GFC, to the arrival of the Internet and the digital revolution.



The global pandemic is the latest. But while COVID-19 impacted business globally, RSM Australia continued to grow, and retained every staff member.



"Our staff are too valuable, so retaining them was very important," said Mr Lo Pilato. "We didn't reduce our staff levels or our activities.



"We maintained the status quo and actually our business performed even more strongly."



Mr Lo Pilato says it's the company's ability to meet and embrace challenges and change that underpins its continued success.



"If you look at businesses that have endured they all have the same factors - they're adaptable, flexible and sustainable," he said.



"You've got to innovate, adapt to changing conditions and always be looking ahead, working through challenges, making sure you have the best people on board to do that."



The innovative spirit has burned brightly at RSM since the days of its founder who patented his "bookkeeping and recording system".



In the past decade, RSM's strategy included creating an Innovation Committee and Innovation Portal to actively drive continuous and disruptive improvements.



Focus on valuable employees

Investing in its staff has been a major driver behind RSM's growth. Now the ninth biggest accounting service firm in Australia, it boasts a well above average staff turnover of 5.6 years.



In 2021, it was seventh in the Australian Financial Review's Top 100 Graduate Employers in the Accounting, Professional Services & Consulting Category. Last year, it added Employer of Choice at Business NSW 2021 Murray-Riverina Business Awards to its trophy cabinet.

"Our staff are so important; we've invested heavily in retaining and engaging with them," said Mr Lo Pilato, who has clocked up 32 years with RSM himself. Also at the helm of the Canberra/Goulburn office are long-serving members of the team, directors Andrew Sykes, Ged Stenhouse, Jonathon Colbran, Rhys Kyburz, Thomas Skeffington, Rodney Miller, and Tony Grieves.



"We focus a lot of resources on listening to our employees, creating a supportive team environment, and providing the learning they want to continue to build their knowledge and skills to be the best at what they do.



"The workforce is changing and it's employers that meet the needs of their staff and create a place where people want to work that will be most successful."



Attracting young graduates has been key, said Mr Lo Pilato. Much-awarded as an incubator of talent, RSM Australia has recently restructured its graduate program, expanding it into a 12-month "journey" to better meet the demands of the generation of accountants starting out in their careers.



Eyes on the future

One of the most significant milestones for the Australian business was becoming part of the international RSM network, said Mr Lo Pilato.



"That international connection and access to all the resources and relationships it's created really took the business to the next level," he said.



"For our customers, that means we are able to tap into an even greater network of knowledge, and professional expertise."



Mr Lo Pilato says he's excited about the many opportunities for growth still on the horizon for RSM as it continually expands its services.



Since 2012, it's added cybersecurity, data analytics, IT Managed Service and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) consulting services to its suite of offerings.



"We're proud of what we've done over these decades and very confident about what's ahead and what we can achieve, internationally, nationally and locally here in Canberra, for the business and our clients," he said.



"We measure our success by that of our clients and staff, and looking at their growth stories, we couldn't be prouder."

