Canberra Symphony Orchestra: War and Peace. Wednesday, September 14. Llewellyn Hall.
For many of his generation, Richard Strauss was a bold pioneer, exploring new musical ideas and pushing his more radical compositions to the periphery of tonality.
The results of these explorations did not always suit popular taste, such as the depictions of extreme emotions in Elektra and Salome and his adventurous experiments earned the ire of some critics.
French critic and composer Roland Manuel, reflecting on the less conventional of Strauss's compositions wrote of the late work Metamorphosen: "Perhaps Strauss lived for 85 years simply to create this glorious work.
"Perhaps his exaggerations, his excesses, his lack of modesty and his offences against good taste have all been nothing but inevitable stages on the road that has led to this old man's discovery of wisdom, and to the writing of this serene and nostalgic reverie."
Composed for 23 individual string voices to commemorate the destruction of beloved German concert halls and cultural centres in World War II, Metamorphosen is a journey from anguish to hope; the individual string voices weaving a complex pattern to chart this story.
On this occasion, it did not sound as though the orchestra had found a united interpretation of Strauss' work. The delivery of the opening motifs in the upper strings was tentative and this impacted on intonation, impacting the fluidity of the work throughout.
In contrast, Malcom Williamson's Piano Concerto No.2 in F sharp minor was an energised, exciting performance. Soloist Kristian Chong opened the concerto with Williamson's provocative, dissonant runs, immediately defining the spirit of the work.
Seated in close formation around the piano, the orchestra interacted in close conversation with Chong. The score summoned the ghosts of many familiar themes from Bartok, Messiaen and Stravinsky and the pace of the work veered from rollicking bravura to shimmering moments of fragile intimacy Chong unlocked in the delicate upper register of the piano.
As the grand finale of the evening, Beethoven's Eroica Symphony No.3 in E flat, Op.55 offered the Canberra Symphony Orchestra the perfect vehicle for their strengths.
The exchange of motifs between oboe, flute and clarinet in the opening movement was beautifully executed, creating a sense of spaciousness within the overall orchestral texture. Throughout the symphony, the balance of instrumental voices was maintained, encouraging the listener to follow the thematic intricacies.
The interplay of oboe, flute, bassoon and clarinet and the corresponding distinctive timbres was a delight and the French horns excelled, recreating the signature warmth and constancy of Beethoven's love of this instrumental voice.
In this concluding work it was obvious that conductor and instrumentalists were united in their enjoyment of Beethoven's timeless masterpiece.
