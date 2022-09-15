The Orchid Society of Canberra is hosting the annual Canberra Orchid Show this weekend.
It's being held in the Ainslie Football Club at 52 Wakefield Avenue in Ainslie on Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
Entry is $5. Children aged 14 or under have free entry.
Flowering exotic and native orchids will be on display and orchid plants will be for sale.
There will be demonstrations of repotting orchids and the opportunity to talk to society members for tips and advice.
