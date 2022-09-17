The Canberra Times

Saturns rings and tilt may have been caused by the destruction of a moon

By Ellen Phiddian
September 17 2022 - 11:30pm
Hubble Space Telescope captured this image of Saturn on July 4, 2020. Picture by NASA, ESA, A. Simon (Goddard Space Flight Center), M.H. Wong (University of California, Berkeley), and the OPAL Team

What caused Saturn's rings and tilt? It might have been a moon destroyed over 100 million years ago, according to new research.

