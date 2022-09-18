Times Past: September 19, 1963

On this day in Canberra's history there was an announcement as to what the new currency shall be known as. The "dollar" was chosen over the other proposed name "Royal" for the new decimal currency.
There were also proposed names thrown out for the 50 cent piece and 20 cent piece, which were "crown" and "florin" respectively. We can be thankful these names weren't introduced, can you imagine asking for a "crown" cone at McDonalds?!
The hope was for the country to transition to using this currency in 1966. The look to change currency wasn't without some political comment from the leader of the opposition of the time, Mr Calwell, who said to congratulate the Prime Minister from seemingly taking the idea from the opposition. There was also confirmation sought that the previous inflation rate to the pound would not transfer over to the new dollar.
From within the Canberra ranks, the chairman of the ACT Advisory Council Mr Byrne expressed his concern that the name "dollar" could lead to some confusion with currencies from other countries (like America). To this day it hasn't seemed to cause too much of a problem.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.