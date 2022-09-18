The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 19, 1963

September 18 2022 - 7:30pm
Times Past: September 19, 1963

On this day in Canberra's history there was an announcement as to what the new currency shall be known as. The "dollar" was chosen over the other proposed name "Royal" for the new decimal currency.

