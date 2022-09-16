Neuron's elderly e-scooter plan has disaster written all over it

Senator David Pocock wants the ACT housing debt waived by the Commonwealth. To do so waives the appalling delinquency of the ACT government's tram expenditure.
The tram billions would provide fully for public housing needs. Senator Katy Gallagher was the ACT chief minister at the early stages of an election promise to build the tram stage 1. Is it now appropriate, as Minister for Finance, Ms Gallagher make the decision to waive the debt?
Senators David Pocock and Jacqui Lambie have stuck to their guns on transparency reforms by standing up to and exposing a recent joint federal Labor-Greens move to allow superannuation funds to basically continue their non-disclosure of itemised payments to politically-linked organisations, including unions, industry bodies and their lobbying frameworks.
Both parties backed away from hiding individual payments after Senator Pocock signalled a disallowance motion to block the proposed watered-down changes.
Given the loud noises ACT Greens' candidates made on integrity matters during this year's election campaign, their candidates in 2025 will have lot of explaining to do if the party's current record continues in this way.
There appears to have been a certain hysteria in the reaction of local businesses to the announcement that the ATO will move to new premises in 2025. That's three years away. And that date assumes that the new building will be constructed and fitted out and ready for occupation at that time, something which is not a certainty.
In the meantime the ATO will continue to occupy its Civic premises and no doubt its staff will continue to frequent local businesses. And also no doubt the owner(s) of the buildings the ATO currently occupies will be working hard to find new tenants to replace the ATO when they relocate in three years.
I almost tripped over my walking frame when I read the proposal by Neuron to give concession card holders, including pensioners and seniors card holders, a discount to make use of electronic scooters ("Neuron offers cheap passes to card holders", September 15). Seriously!
With some exceptions, does Neuron honestly believe that anyone in this category would be confident or even capable of using these scooters? And it also raises serious questions about public liability and duty of care, noting the state of the ACT path and road infrastructure and the medical status of some potential users.
These scooters have been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons and have proven to be dangerous and, in some cases fatal, judging by police and hospital emergency statistics. We are already critical of older motorists for their allegedly dangerous or inattentive driver behaviour; let's not add fuel to the fire by placing vulnerable older users at risk by supporting this ill-considered proposal.
Richard Hannah, head of Neuron Mobility Australia ("Neuron offers cheap passes to card holders", September 15), will be very disappointed in the response to his offer of up to 50 per cent reduction in e-scooter hire rates for eligible concession card holders. Riding e-scooters is hazardous at the best of times, the group of people he is trying to entice are in all probability less agile and have a slower reaction time than your average person. So I believe common sense will prevail and their response will be: "Thanks, but no thanks."
We read in yesterday's Canberra Times that pensioners and health care card holders are being offered discount prices by Neuron to use electric scooters, in order to "get more people moving". Perhaps this is to assist the ACT's ageing population to avoid driving their cars or to join the workforce?
Most seniors I know would much prefer to have no e-scooters on the footpaths. They are a silent hazard and the evidence is mounting of increasing injuries as a result of their use.
At the very least, there should be strict requirements for careful use such as the need to sound a bell when overtaking a pedestrian from behind.
Australian states appear to have varying rules on the speeds which are legal, and some prohibit their use on footpaths altogether.
Given that the National Transport Commission states "e-scooters on footpaths should be capped at 10km/h", it is hard to understand why the ACT government allows speeds of 15.5km/h on footpaths and 25km/h on shared paths. Surely our hospital emergency departments are overcrowded as it is!
The continuing relevance of the adage 'things are not always what they first seem' is highlighted by the recent letter 'Try talking to them before judging' (Letters, September 15) and some of arguments for a large pay increase for some ACT public servants ("Lowest-paid govt workers to march for increased pay", p4, September 15).
The letter writer notes they can't work on any local ACT government sites: "Unless I pay a considerable yearly bribe which they call 'Secure Local Jobs Certificate'.
"Basically it means that I'm out as [sic] can't afford it.
"The campaign for a pay rise is partly based on claims (probably true) that 'some general service officers had resorted to sleeping in their cars as they were unable to afford housing in Canberra on their wages."
Might the extremely close ties between certain unions and the ACT government (for example, the CFMEU's website notes that its "ACT Branch plays a vital role in the social, economic and political life of the Australian Capital Territory") be contributing to these problems?
Of course, unions have a role in improving conditions for workers.
However, it would not be surprising if they primarily focus on improving conditions for currently employed people, rather than for example people seeking or considering seeking work and people who are self-employed.
Are these outcomes, and many similar outcomes for example the light rail, really in the interests of the broader ACT community which includes retirees, private sector employees and owners, and federal public servants (as well as the heavily unionised ACT public service and construction sectors)?
It is worth thinking about what is going on, and whether the ACT community generally could do better if our Assembly was not controlled by the Labor-Green alliance (combined 16 of 25 MLAs).
In the September 2022 edition of Our CBR Chief Minister Andrew Barr says: "The ACT is already powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity."
Similar statements are made on several other ACT government websites and documents. These are misleading.
Although the ACT government purchases electricity used in the ACT from renewable sources, this electricity is fed into the National Electricity Market grid. The NEM supplies the ACT with electricity.
In the 2021-22 financial year, about 48 per cent of the NEM electricity output was generated by black coal, 17 per cent by brown coal, and 6 per cent by gas. This means that over 70 per cent was generated by fossil fuels.
Statements that electricity in the ACT is 100 per cent renewable may well lead ACT residents to assume that the electricity they use does not generate greenhouse gases. Clearly it does.
We must do all we can to reduce emissions as soon as possible. We cannot be complacent. In addition to transitioning away from fossil fuels, we need to minimise our consumption of electricity. This can be achieved by doing things like improving insulation in buildings, introducing energy-smart technologies, and using more energy efficient appliances.
We must tackle climate change as quickly and effectively as we can - and not kid ourselves that we are 100 per cent renewable.
Many years ago we lived in a street that had three or four large gum trees and, in the nesting season, magpies made our lives miserable, particularly for the children going to school. Then The Canberra Times had an article suggesting that people feed them, and I and others in the street took up the suggestion.
Problem solved within a week! The dreaded feathered Attillas became delightful neighbours, and it was charming to see them playing and foraging in groups in our gardens.
They are very intelligent birds. They could obviously recognise people's cars; as I came in one end of the street where there was a gang playing on the corner, they would run (not fly) after me and wait till I came out again with a handout. They would not chase all cars. If I went to sit in our front porch, they would appoint a spokesbird from the gang to come and tap politely on the window.
I buy cheap shredded cheese to give them, and not much at a time, in case it is like giving lollies to kids.
