Neuron's elderly e-scooter plan has disaster written all over it

Richard Hannah, head of Neuron Mobility Australia ("Neuron offers cheap passes to card holders", September 15), will be very disappointed in the response to his offer of up to 50 per cent reduction in e-scooter hire rates for eligible concession card holders. Riding e-scooters is hazardous at the best of times, the group of people he is trying to entice are in all probability less agile and have a slower reaction time than your average person. So I believe common sense will prevail and their response will be: "Thanks, but no thanks."

