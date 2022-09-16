If Rugby Australia officials viewed the Wallabies' recent loss to the Springboks in Sydney as a missed opportunity, just imagine how they are feeling right now.
Less than two weeks after a disastrous showing at the new Sydney Football Stadium, the sport is back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.
This time it's not the Wallabies who could be blamed for failing to sell their sport to the masses.
The first Bledisloe Cup Test was strategically scheduled for a Thursday night. With no NRL or AFL finals to contest with, rugby union had the chance to take centre-stage.
Leading the All Blacks 37-34 after 79 minutes in one of the most enthralling matches played in years, the Australian players well and truly held up their end of the bargain at a sold-out Marvel Stadium.
Instead, it was World Rugby and its referees who shot their own code in the foot with one of the more bizarre decisions ever seen.
The scene doesn't need to be repainted. Just the thought of referee Mathieu Raynal blowing his whistle and handing New Zealand a scrum for supposed time wasting triggers serious emotions.
Rennie was right to seek an explanation from World Rugby. Ever the realist, he will be aware an apology or a genuine explanation won't be coming his way.
Even if an apology does come, it means little after the Wallabies saw their best chance in years of winning the Bledisloe Cup evaporate.
In rugby union, there is little accountability for the referees. There is no Graham Annesley who stands up every Monday to explain the controversial decisions from the weekend's NRL fixtures.
Rugby union in Australia is a frail beast. The sport battles against the might of the AFL and NRL for hearts, minds and playing talent.
International matches are its selling point, a point of difference the other codes can't offer. The 53,245 crowd in Melbourne is proof of this.
How many of those fans were considering turning that taste of rugby into long-term support for the Rebels?
There were surely many who left with a bitter taste in their mouths and won't return for a second course.
It's a cruel irony that the thing that differentiates the sport from its rivals is also what holds it back from reaching its potential and reconnecting with fans.
Run by the northern powers in the UK and France, World Rugby administrators seem incapable of grasping the magnitude of the sport's struggles in Australia and even New Zealand.
As they strangle the life out of the code down under with ever-increasing stoppages and expansion of the TMO, rugby continues to thrive in Europe.
Rugby Australia is promoting its golden decade, with two World Cups and a British and Irish Lions tour in the pipeline, but there will be little to hype if World Rugby continues to ignore their pleas for help.
There may not be a need to improve rugby up north, but there is in Australia.
Officials are considering a raft of changes, from minor tweaks to significant alterations that could return the sport to its best.
Referees currently play a big role in how a match plays out. It's a role Rugby Australia is determined to diminish, the desire for the players to emerge as the stars of the show.
Fans should be talking about incredible performances from Andrew Kellaway, Pete Samu and Rob Valetini right now. Instead they're talking about Raynal.
While so much of the attention will be on the final minute, the referee overall had an average game.
Test matches are difficult to manage, but Raynal struggled from the outset.
Despite this, the players involved managed to produce some of the most memorable rugby played in Australian in years.
It's a shame all everyone will remember is 60 seconds of madness at the end.
