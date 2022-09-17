The West Belconnen Warriors don't have to look far to see what it takes to win a premiership, even though it's been six years since they last tasted success and getting just two shots at glory in 13 years.
Through all the changes since 2016, the Warriors still boast a core group of winners who won the club's last Canberra Raiders Cup.
They will lean on them again when they play the Queanbeyan Blues at Seiffert Oval, desperate to get back to the competition after fearing the club would struggle to survive the COVID lockdown.
The Warriors charged to the minor premiership this year to put themselves in a perfect position to end a six-year premiership drought.
That's where their links to the past come. They have five remaining players from the side that beat the Queanbeyan Kangaroos in 2016, as well as Tim Sloman who has moved into the coaching role.
Ryley Thomas, Bobby Roberts, Mitchell Shaw, Harrison Whatman and captain Ryan McQueen will be crucial to their hopes of toppling the Blues.
"It's really exciting, it's a fair time between now and 2016, it almost feels like a lifetime ago," McQueen said.
He believes the culture around the club is the reason players have stuck around through many pandemic stricken seasons.
"Everyone just loves the club, it's a really good place to be. It's a tight knit group and everybody is playing for each other at the moment," McQueen said.
The Warriors have had a good preparation heading into the grand final. They finished minor premiers and then knocked off the Woden Valley Rams in the major semi-final to earn a week off.
"It's been really good having that week off, it gave the boys a week to freshen up and we're ready for the weekend," McQueen said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"Everyone's really excited and the playing group is really buzzed at the moment."
McQueen expected a fierce battle against the Blues, pointing to the clash of the forward packs as the looming gamebreaker.
"I think the middle is where the game will be won or lost. Our pack is pretty talked about and they've got a massive pack too," McQueen said.
The depth on the Warriors bench will be a factor that can give them the edge.
"If we can get that first 20 minutes out of the way and get good momentum, then bringing those boys on will hopefully earn us rewards at the back end of the game," McQueen said.
Despite some impressive displays lately, McQueen would like to see his side put in a complete performance against the Blues.
"Hopefully we can put a 80-minute performance in this weekend," McQueen said.
The 2016 Les McIntyre Medal winner Bobby Roberts will be crucial for the Blues. He is the Warriors' top points scorer, only trailing in the competition standings to Terry Campese.
Overall it's a big day for the Warriors as a club, with the league tag side also playing on Sunday in their grand final against the Woden Valley Rams.
The sides are one-a-piece against each other after the round games this season. In the round 9 clash, the Blues defeated the Warriors 46-18.
CANBERRA RUGBY LEAGUE GRAND FINALS
Katrina Fanning Shield: Yass Magpies v Woden Valley Rams at 12.10pm
Canberra Raiders Cup: West Belconnen Warriors v Queanbeyan Blues at 3.20pm
Both games at Seiffert Oval on Sunday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.