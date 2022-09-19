The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 20, 1927

By Jess Hollingsworth
September 19 2022 - 7:30pm
There was a ceremony held to open one of the first schools in Canberra - the Ainslie School. In a grand ceremony that was attended by a large gathering of cabinet ministers and their wives, other government officers, scholars and a small group of citizens and visitors to the region.

