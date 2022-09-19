Times Past: September 20, 1927

There was a ceremony held to open one of the first schools in Canberra - the Ainslie School. In a grand ceremony that was attended by a large gathering of cabinet ministers and their wives, other government officers, scholars and a small group of citizens and visitors to the region.
Ainslie School was one of the early established schools to be opened within the Canberra City (the first school established was the Tharwa school but it was quite regional). Another feat to add is that the Ainslie School is still operating today.
What was also notable about this particular event is that it was the first official act for the Prime Minister Mr Stanley Bruce on his arrival to the Capital. In address given by Sir John Butters, he stated that "the duty of forming traditions of the school" was in the hands of the 130 "scholars" who will attend the new school.
The opening of this school seemed to inspire a sense of pride and hope in the new Prime Minister as he said that "the most important factor in Australia was the children, to who the naturally looked for the future welfare of the country ... to equip themselves as good citizens of the country".
The aim was to further expand the establishment of educational facilities which would lead to students attending university.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.