Luxury diesel BMWs bought for our parliamentarians under the previous government will be ditched in favour of electric vehicles

By Peter Brewer
September 17 2022 - 7:30pm
The turbo-diesel 6-Series BMW COMCARs leased to replace the old white Holden Caprices will have a short service life, and will be replaced by electric cars. Picture by Peter Brewer

More than 140 of the Commonwealth's low mileage, diesel-powered luxury BMWs will be churned back onto the second-hand market in the next 18 months as a result of the Federal government's ramped-up plans for a major electric vehicle fleet transition.

