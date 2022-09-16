The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

ACT Supreme Court jury acquits Kevin Malone of raping girl he used to babysit

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated September 16 2022 - 8:12am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin Malone outside court earlier this month. Picture by Blake Foden

A Canberra landscaper has been cleared of raping a girl he used to babysit, after his barrister told a jury the child's memories of the alleged sexual abuse "keep shifting like sands on a windswept beach".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.