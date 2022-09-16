A lucky syndicate of 11 family and friends from the ACT region have won the chance to take home a share of $1 million after claiming one of 14 slots in the world's richest race for country-trained horses, The Kosciuszko.
The unique event allows punters to buy $5 tickets for The Kosciuszko sweepstakes. Then winners are randomly drawn to select their runner for the $2 million 1200-metre race held on the same day as The Everest at Randwick on October 15, and share in the prize money with the horse's owners.
Karabar resident John Hurley is the representative of the successful syndicate and was thrilled with their horse, Front Page.
"We're very happy. He's the second favourite to win," he said.
Hurley was stunned last Friday when he first learned that the syndicate had won a slot.
"I was shocked," he said. "I was just home from work and we were about to go and pick up a puppy from the animal shelter when they rang.
"The puppy had to wait another day, but we got him on Saturday and we named him Kozzy."
Hurley was talked into buying tickets by a friend who had heard of other syndicates spending thousands to snag a runner.
"One of my good mates that I have a drink with at Chisholm sports club asked me because you can't buy tickets if you live in the ACT," he said.
"They let ACT horses run in the race, so it's a bit strange but NSW TAB, they make the rules."
So Hurley went to the Karabar TAB and bought $500 worth of tickets, with his son and daughter sharing one $50 ticket. His wife and some of his best mates are also part of the syndicate.
"All of us are going up for it except two of the fellas that are on a golfing trip to Queensland," Hurley said.
"I'll be pretty nervous, moreso for the horse and the owner who put a lot of work in. If Front Page hits the front 50-out I don't know how cool, calm and collected I'll be.
"My son is about to have a baby with his partner, and my daughter is getting married in the new year so the prize money would come in handy."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
