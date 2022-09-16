ACT Policing is calling for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a crash on Parkes Way.
Police allege that at about 5.35pm, on Thursday, a black Toyota Rav4 SUV collided with the rear of a white Holden sedan westbound near the ANZAC Parade roundabout.
Witnesses report the Rav4 crashed into the Holden before the driver of the Rav4 allegedly left the scene without exchanging details.
Police are investigating the circumstances.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage of the collision, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 7216547. Information can be provided anonymously.
