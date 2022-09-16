The Canberra Times
Tony Abbott reappointed to Australian War Memorial board

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated September 16 2022 - 4:31am, first published 4:30am
Tony Abbott has had his three-year term on the board of the Australian War Memorial extended as its controversial redevelopment begins to take shape. Picture by Rohan Thomson

Tony Abbott has been reappointed to the board of the Australian War Memorial for a second term.

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

