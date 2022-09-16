Tony Abbott has been reappointed to the board of the Australian War Memorial for a second term.
The former prime minister would provide the board "experience and stability" during the memorial's redevelopment, Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh said.
The controversial works have had a $50 million cost blowout, above its original $500 million budget for the 10-year project.
Mr Abbott currently receives $27,070 per year for the part-time role, which has had minimal increases since he joined by the board three years ago.
"Mr Abbott has served as a member of the council since 2019 and his reappointment will provide the council experience and stability during a seminal period," Mr Keogh said in a statement.
"Tony's experience is well-known and his dedication and passion for serving our nation is undisputed. Tony has always been an advocate for our nation's veterans."
Mr Keogh cited the former prime minister's campaign to build the Sir John Monash Centre in Villers-Bretonneux, France to honour the approximately 46,000 Australians who died on the Western Front in World War I.
"I look forward to following the progress of the Australian War Memorial's redevelopment in the coming years closely, and trust Mr Abbott will play an integral role in it," the minister said.
READ MORE:
The National Audit Office recently relisted plans to audit the project, including a specific look at the planning, value for money and the progress to date in delivering the project.
The board is led by another former federal Liberal leader, Brendan Nelson, who previously served for seven years as director of the memorial before replacing businessman Kerry Stokes as chair earlier this year.
The board includes the current chiefs of Navy, Army and Air Force, a mix of veterans, such as Victoria Cross recipient Daniel Keighran, reservists and Defence family advocates. It has been seen as a high-powered body, even by Canberra standards, when it was led for more than six years by Mr Stokes.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.