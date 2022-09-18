The Canberra Times
Decriminalise drugs and improve support to deal with jail

By Letters to the Editor
September 18 2022 - 7:30pm
So much of the rhetoric in the article ("Reducing jail rates stats in community", September 17, p27) is well known and understood but it is just not making traction. Kinner realises that a majority of those in prison have mental health or substance abuse issues or both.

