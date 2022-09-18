Decriminalise drugs and improve support to deal with jail

So much of the rhetoric in the article ("Reducing jail rates stats in community", September 17, p27) is well known and understood but it is just not making traction. Kinner realises that a majority of those in prison have mental health or substance abuse issues or both.
The question he doesn't address is "why do we continue jailing people suffering from these conditions". The answer is undoubtedly because we have made the use of certain drugs illegal.
Some, who become dependent on drugs will commit crime to pay for the drugs their bodies crave. We all know this.
If we want to reduce recidivism (and crime) we must stop putting people with health problems in prison in the first place. To do this we must decriminalise personal use of drugs and provide a kit bag of non-punitive accredited treatment and education services, broaden social services and reduce the shame and stigma that goes hand in hand with illegal drug use.
If I were a raving young leftist, I would describe Bill Stefaniak's response to Bob Salmon's letter of September 13 as an utterly fascistic revision of reality.
But since I am just a tired, and retired, old Labor voter, I do not affront, I just confront other people's political arguments and historical recollections.
Bill Stefaniak's letter is a very good example of disinformation and misinformation. Please, be honest and admit that the Europeans are not bludging off America.
Indeed they (the European and Australians too) are paying for the Americans' militarism and warmongering mentality. Since their intervention in the Korean war of the 50s to today's proxy war against the Russian federation being fought in Ukraine, the USA has been involved in numerous and endless wars of invasion.
To wit, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Kosovo, Yemen - just to mention a few of them. NATO is the instrument that the USA uses to get the Europeans to subsidise its military expeditions. War, it would appear, is a profitable activity according to a significant sector of American society.
Jenny Goldie (Letters, September 16) wrote that my support for the growth of regional population centres "has its limitations". On September 15, after reading a letter from Roderick Holesgrove, I submitted the following.
Australia, with its restricted resources of the essentials for supporting human life, should seriously consider limiting, or ceasing, population growth. This is contrary to the demands of business and the implications of my September 14 letter, in which I supported the growth of regional cities and towns rather than allow or encourage the development of "megacities".
To better secure the future for coming generations, we should consider allowing Australia's population to decline naturally to a number supportable over the long term in the face of global heating.
I suspect Ms Goldie would agree with this view.
Senator Pocock ("'Front of mind': Pocock puts Labor on notice over $100m ACT housing debt", canberratimes.com.au, September 16) is right to pursue waiving of the $100 million housing debt, given that at least two states have had larger debts waived.
However, he would do much better if he could have the $185 million promised by federal Labor for ACT Greens/Labor travesty, being light rail, used to pay off the housing debt instead.
Should Richard Marles wish "the rest of the world to take us seriously ..." would the plan really incorporate being a mere vassal of two nuclear powers to whom Australia would be subservient and into whose treasuries it would pour taxpayer billions ("Nuclear subs to secure Australian jobs: Marles", September 16, p13)?
The move of the ATO from Civic to Barton reflects the poor employment location planning in Canberra. The ATO did not consider the impact on businesses, the residential location of staff or the impact on the transport system.
Until around 1990, major Commonwealth office location decisions were made by a centralised committee. Planning implications were a key assessment criterion.
Since then location decisions have been devolved to individual departments. The result is a less efficient pattern of development with significant office development at locations such as the airport resulting in higher infrastructure costs, increased congestion and less support of businesses and community facilities at Civic and the town centres.
If the future development of Canberra is to be more efficient and sustainable, employment location needs to be a key consideration. The ACT government and the Canberra's federal representatives should seek Commonwealth agreement for departments to consider the full impacts of their location decisions.
Yet another timely report from the ACT Auditor-General demonstrating the continued inability of the ACT government to let properly documented tenders for its major infrastructure construction projects ("West Basin tender poorly designed", September 17, p6).
As a number of tenders for the light rail stage 2 are already in the pipeline can we now expect the cost of this project to have been similarly "grossly underestimated". I believe that stage 2 should be immediately reviewed by the Auditor-General before any work is carried out. With no business case made public to show that the project is value for the excessive cost already suggested, any increase could be catastrophic for the ACT budget and Canberrans as a whole.
Murray Upton, Belconnen
Michelle Grattan, ("Voice failure may hinder republic", September 17, p52), implies that Albanese's government can choose to defer creation of a proper Australian constitutional government until its second term.
I disagree.
Albanese's government won't get a second term nor can the elitist cabal that actually runs Australia continue to defer action to create a lawful Australian constitution.
Once the charade involved with the proclaimed death of QEII is over, the reality of Australia's unlawful governance arrangements must be faced. A genuine constitution must be discussed with and agreed to by all Australians asap. That will require a prolonged educational and consultation process involving all Australians.
Pretending that consultations with a self-proclaimed special ethnic interest group, combined with an emotive and deceitful publicity campaign that seeks to graft a racist legislative addition to a defunct colonial document created by an imperial British statute is a necessary precondition to creation of an Australian Constitution is a disingenuous attempt to delay it.
What's with the Kippax shopping strip getting a short-term thinking "remodernisation" not a real redevelopment? After all Macquarie Jamison was properly rebuilt.
All the elderly people complain about the stupid Kippax slope and it stays. Woolworths gets a simple cosmetic change. Kippax gets a crazy build onto a flood zone and loss of important green space. What happened to delivering on green and proper long term outcomes under a Labor Greens government?
Don't worry about the cost blowouts etc on the Acton Waterfront project ("West Basin tender 'poorly designed', poor value for money", canberratimes.com.au, September 17). The extra cost will simply be added to the price of nearby development land, where noisy, intrusive, south-facing blocks of flats will be whacked up; and everyone'll be happy (except the screwed over residential occupiers, and the users of the waterfront, as they feud about overshadowing, newly planted trees being cut down to maximise views from the flats, and whose domain the waterfront actually is).
Great idea, Neuron. Voluntary assisted dying, at last!
I was shocked to learn more than 400 Australians are currently dying from COVID -19 each week. But the politician's tell us life is returning to normal. Yeah, right.
I refer to the cult building around Senator Pocock and the reinterpretation of the electoral count. Unfortunately on the first preferences the unpopular Zed outpolled Senator Pocock who was elected on preferences from the Labor Party and Greens. An accurate portrayal is an senator who must build electoral support to achieve a quota in his own right. If a purged Liberal Party preselect a moderate then it may be a short-term experiment in independence for the territory.
I can understand why the slip lanes to/from London Circuit from Commonwealth Avenue will be removed as part of the (mad) raising of London Circuit. But I am at a loss to understand why the access lane from Commonwealth Avenue to Parkes Way east and the slip lane from Parkes Way to Commonwealth Avenue south are also to be removed.
These are vital access roads, and I cannot understand what the alternative access routes will be. Can the responsible person please enlighten us?
I can empathise with Neville Bleakley regarding Qantas "service" (Letters, September 15). The last time we returned from Japan my wife and I were not only downgraded from business to economy but to budget Jetstar! That was two years ago and we are still waiting for an explanation, let alone compensation. In future I will choose more carefully.
Ian Pilsner (Letters, September 16) misread my letter of September 13. The offence is not in the term for a fictious entity ("God") but in the Governor-General citing that fictitious entity as the authority for the succession of Charles Windsor as Australia's head of state. So I decline Ian's offer of a cup of cement, and counter with an offer of lessons in reading comprehension and critical thinking.
I do appreciate the late Queen of Australia for her longevity. We've been saved from repeated royal transitions for the past 70 years.
Felix MacNeill asks (Letters, September 16) why we shouldn't have both the tram and electric buses. Here's a simple, very compelling reason (there are others). The tram is egregiously expensive.
Using the James Webb Space Telescope astronomers and astrophysicists have found large galaxies a few million years after the big bang, which doesn't make sense. So there arises the slight chance that there was no big bang, and that we live in a "steady-state" universe. Cosmologists may be wrong.
Felix MacNeill, (Letters, September 16) makes the mistake of suggesting trams for the primary routes and light rail for feeders.
Buses are much faster and have twice the seating of trams making them ideal for the longer primary routes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.