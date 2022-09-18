Decriminalise drugs and improve support to deal with jail

As a number of tenders for the light rail stage 2 are already in the pipeline can we now expect the cost of this project to have been similarly "grossly underestimated". I believe that stage 2 should be immediately reviewed by the Auditor-General before any work is carried out. With no business case made public to show that the project is value for the excessive cost already suggested, any increase could be catastrophic for the ACT budget and Canberrans as a whole.