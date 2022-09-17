The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra young guns Oscar Chamberlain and Cameron Rogers to race at world championships

By Lachlan Fields
Updated September 17 2022 - 5:52am, first published 4:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oscar Chamberlain will represent Australia at the world titles. Picture supplied

Oscar Chamberlain says the competition with fellow Canberra young gun Cameron Rogers is motivating him to push himself and take his cycling career to the next level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.