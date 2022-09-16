Pegasus Riding for the Disabled open day is on Saturday

Pegasus Riding for the Disabled of the ACT is holding a fun-filled open day on Saturday.
The gates - and stable doors - are open from 10am to 3pm on Saturday.
It's been two years since the charity has been able to hold its open day.
There will be a horse parade, class demonstrations, kids' activities, entertainment, food and stalls and a giant tack sale.
It's all at 119 Drake Brockman Drive in Holt.
Entry is via a gold coin donation.
