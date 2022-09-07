The Canberra Times

Carers Week reveals lifelong cost of caring

By Tracie Sanim
Updated September 16 2022 - 4:50am, first published September 7 2022 - 4:49am
Eloise and Sam Furze are among the 235,000 cohort of young Australians who care for a family member. Picture supplied

From October 16 to 22, Australians are invited to recognise and celebrate the 2.65 million people across our nation who support and care for a family member or friend. National Carers Week raises community awareness among all Australians about the diversity of carers and their caring roles.

