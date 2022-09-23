The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies

Julia Stiles talks horrifying fun and cinema magic in prequel film Orphan: First Kill

September 23 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In 2009, the psychological thriller Orphan introduced the world to Esther - the little girl (or so we thought) who was not as nearly innocent as she seemed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.