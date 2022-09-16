Polyserena 20th anniversary tour arriving in Canberra soon

In the early 2000s, Brisbane's powerhouse musical siblings, revered singer songwriters, Katie and Tyrone Noonan, formed the much-loved band george.
Their 2002 album Polyserena went straight to No.1 on the ARIA charts.
Two decades later, the siblings are performing Polyserena live, in a special 20th anniversary tour.
Canberra's turn is at 8.30pm next Saturday, September 24, in the intimate space of The Playhouse at the Canberra Theatre Centre.
Katie's son Dexter Hurren will be part of the band, playing on drums.
Tickets are from canberratheatrecentre.com.au. The link is here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.