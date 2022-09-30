Capri is calling | Trending

Be inspired by the colours and je ne sais quoi of a European holiday.
Opera Swim Fascination bikini, $284.95. A blue beauty that flaunts and flatters in all the right places. azurebeach.com.au
Olympia Beachfashion kaftan, $79.95. Swimwear might be the outfit of choice while on holidays, but you'll need to cover up at some point. azurebeach.com.au
Sunsets in Capri eau de parfum, $139. This cult Italian vacay-inspired fragrance evokes the magical moment before sundown, with juicy mandarin, white peach and jasmine. glasshousefragrances.com
Positano hoops, $85. Layer simple gold jewellery with your Mediterranean-inspired ensemble. cutstore.com.au
Lilac/Red Dash bespoke bowl, $340. Fill with greens, hummus, olives, or a parsley and tomato salad. loveafterlove.com.au
Lydia Millen tie up scenic print dress, $638. A maxi dress is a must-have, perfect for strolling the markets or casual dining when the sun goes down. karenmillen.com/au
Men's linen knitted shorts, $160. Casual dressing with a touch of sophistication, thanks to the fabric choice. venroy.com.au
Woven terry border towel, $120. Swish destinations call for luxury at every turn (and towel). venroy.com.au
Belted crop striped pants, $299. Relaxed, wide legged pants are a popular option on beach holidays. brigidmclaughlin.com
Speakup ballet flats, $139.95. Sneak some lemon into your Italian jaunt, even if it's just a nod using colour. ninewest.com.au
Small Nardi bag, $329. The ideal duffle bag for short stays and dream getaways. republicofflorence.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
