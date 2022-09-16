Luke Adams and his pals like walking with a purpose.
Not for them, the gentle stroll round the block.
So they walked from the north-western edge of the ACT near Hall to Queanbeyan in the east, via Black Mountain. It took them more than 12 hours.
One of them wore thongs.
The result of the trek is an engaging video which displays different aspects of Canberra.
"I just woke up and thought, 'We need to challenge ourselves'," said 25-year-old Luke, who is a student at the ANU.
He put the invitation about in the student block and three pals joined him.
One of them, Dylan McHatton in thongs (or flip-flops as Luke who is a Brit erroneously calls them).
He likes the idea of walking with an aim, so he did the north-south trek as well, starting at Mulligans Flat and ending up at Tharwa Drive.
He had no pain at all immediately after the first walk but then his ankle swelled up two days later.
On the second walk, he did the first 20 kilometres without pain and then "I started hobbling for the remaining 30 kilometres".
Luke is doing a post-graduate degree in financial economics. Dylan is a mathematician. Luke doesn't quite know where the next walk will be.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times.
