Australia is known as the land of flood and fire. However, lately our sunburnt country has been perennially wet as drought feels like a distant memory for much of the NSW and Queensland east coast.
NSW was hit with the worst wild weather damage in six years this winter, and there may be no reprieve in sight as rain-weary residents face yet another La Nina event.
The NRMA Insurance wild weather tracker revealed more than 26,500 claims for wild weather were made nationally, the majority in NSW, making this winter the state's worst for weather damage claims since 2016.
More than 60 percent of home insurance claims were attributed to weather, well above the 49 percent average.
Torrential rain that drenched the state in July, causing flooding, landslips and road closures, contributed to the spike in weather damage, the report said.
The Illawarra region was hit the hardest, accounting for 7 per cent of all claims in the state, followed by the Hunter Valley, the Central Coast and the Goulburn-Yass region.
Meanwhile, two adults and a child who climbed onto the roof of their car are among more than a dozen people rescued from floodwaters in NSW in the past day.
Amid heavy rain on already saturated grounds and full dams, the SES received 14 flood rescue calls in the 24 hours to Friday morning.
Most were from Central West towns of Wellington, Forbes, Orange and nearby areas.
One rescue occurred about dawn on Friday at Obley, upstream from Wellington.
Two adults and a child were stuck on a flooded bridge while trying to cross the swollen Little River in a ute in the middle of the night.
More showers are forecast for parts of inland NSW this weekend, while windy conditions and saturated soil could bring down trees and structures.
In other news, the ACT is set to grow after the NSW Premier gave the green light for negotiations to start about expanding the border in Canberra's north.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said he was contacted directly by Dominic Perrottet who had indicated in-principle support for the expansion of the territory's borders.
The ACT government has long pushed for the territory border to be expanded in the north-west to incorporate the Parkwood land, which is in NSW and is part of the Yass Valley Council.
Meanwhile, beekeepers will be required to specially wash parts of their hives about four times a year under a new varroa mite emergency order introduced across NSW, effective from today.
Under the order, registered beekeepers will have to alcohol wash part of their hives at least every 16 weeks and report results to the NSW Department of Primary Industries.
The state government says the move will give beekeepers more flexibility.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
