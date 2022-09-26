The Canberra Times
Home/What's On

Victualis dinner to showcase native ingredients at Queenies in Kingston

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
September 26 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queenies head chef Adrianne De Jesus Davo with cultural consultant Nathan Lovett. They will be working together to incorporate local Indigenous ingredients into an upcoming dinner. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Nathan Lovett is on a mission. A mission to shine a light on native foods the local Ngunnawal people have used for thousands of years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.