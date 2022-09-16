The Canberra Times
Opinion

Queen Elizabeth II | Do we have the right to protest the monarchy at a time of mourning?

By Maria O'Sullivan
Updated September 16 2022 - 7:35am, first published 7:00am
Anti-royalist protests have broken out across the UK following the accession of King Charles III. Picture Getty Images

During the present period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, public sensitivities in the United Kingdom and Australia are high. There's strong sentiment in both countries in favour of showing respect for the Queen's death. Some people may wish to do this privately. Others will want to demonstrate their respect publicly by attending commemorations and processions.

