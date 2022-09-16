In the context of the period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, the wide terms used in this legislation (such as "nuisance" and "distress") gives a lot of discretion to police to arrest protestors who they perceive to be upsetting others. For instance, a protestor who holds a placard saying "Not my king, abolish the monarchy" may be seen as likely to cause distress to others given the high sensitivities in the community during the period of mourning.