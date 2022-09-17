First Home Buyers' Guide 2022

Special Publication
There's a lot to learn before you buy your first home. From the jargon that gets used through to what your rights and obligations are, and then onto what grants or schemes you may be eligible for.
This is before you build a good credit history, save up for a deposit, practise making repayments to ensure you can service the mortgage, and then spend what will, based on national averages, be several months house hunting.
It will all be worth it though and this guide will help you through it. We explain what some of the common loan options are, how conveyancers can help, why inspections are vital, the pros and cons of rentvesting, and how your legal team can guide you through the entire process.
We have a story on how to create a realistic wishlist, tips for moving in day and for getting to know your real estate agent, plus some advice before you buy.
All this and more, so settle in and let's start this journey together.
Read our 2022 First Home Buyers' Guide HERE.
