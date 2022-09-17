The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Distinguished authors shortlisted for 2021 ACT Book of the Year book award worth $10,000

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated September 18 2022 - 12:42am, first published September 17 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bernard Collaery, who has been shortlisted for the ACT Book of the Year award. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

An account of Australian espionage in East Timor, the inside story of the end of literary censorship in Australia, and a collection of essays prompted by the lives of other writers have been recognised among the shortlisted books for the ACT's premier literary prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.