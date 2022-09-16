Mud Dept. offers range of local ceramics

Lea Durie has established a reputation as a maker of quality ceramics in the Canberra region.
This month, Lea opened a new studio in the garden of her heritage-listed cottage in Braidwood and relaunched as Mud Dept. with new work, new outlets and a brand new online store.
With a Canberra bent and some might say a homage to a career in the public service, Mud Dept. is all about ceramics and creativity.
Lea is an artist, potter and small batch maker inspired by the beautiful mountains and forests of the Canberra region. Her ceramics are contemporary, earthy and textural, and designed for lovers of a slower life.
"My ceramics have been so well supported in the Canberra region and with the launch of Mud Dept I am excited about making my work more available and telling a bigger story," she said.
See more at muddept.com
