The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Another push for an Australian republic is misguided

By Letters to the Editor
September 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Australia Test cricket captain Steve Waugh votes in the 1999 republic referendum. Picture Getty Images

I am concerned that the current push for another referendum on the republic will, if successful, set unfortunate precedents as well as display a contempt of the views of the Australian public as expressed in the 1999 referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.