Another push for an Australian republic is misguided

I am concerned that the current push for another referendum on the republic will, if successful, set unfortunate precedents as well as display a contempt of the views of the Australian public as expressed in the 1999 referendum.
Of the 44 referendums held since 1901, only eight have been successful. The most successful was the 1967 referendum in which 90.77 per cent of the nation voted "Yes" in favour of our First Nations people. This was in stark contrast to the unsuccessful 1999 referendum which proposed Australia become a republic and the constitution be amended accordingly.
Not one of these referendums have been revisited because, among other things, they fully reflect the will of the nation. To do so, as is being proposed for the 1999 referendum, would set several unfortunate precedents.
Firstly, it takes away certainty of process, e.g. if a second referendum on the republic is successful, what will stop a subsequent government setting up a third referendum proposing the return of the monarchy?
Secondly, those now pursuing a second referendum display a lack of respect for a decision reached by the whole of the Australian nation that equates to that taken by Donald Trump when he lost in 2020.
Jenna Price ("Which voices get to be heard?" Opinion, September 16) cites approvingly First Nations woman Hannah McGlade as telling us something is "a reflection of our failure to deal with racism in this country."
The context was the need for a Voice to Parliament. Apparently a Voice to Parliament drafted only by people of a certain skin colour and only voted on by such people doesn't count as racism.
Jim Graham (Letters, September 16), believes the amount of publicity surrounding the protracted proceedings around the Queen's funeral have been somewhat overdone, and has every right to do so. However as an alleged democracy, there are many others who think otherwise and they, too, deserve consideration.
Jim is not the only one that believes events surrounding the death of a truly remarkable person after 70 years of selfless devoted service has been overdone. All they have to do is desist from listening to or watching the proceedings, as nobody is forcing them to do so. Live and let live.
Bill Stefaniak (Letters, September 16) is deluded.
He falsely complained, "all European members of NATO have bludged on the US". In reality, US 'defence' ('offence'?) spending is much higher than necessary.
As the Ukraine war demonstrates, Bill's assessment that "Russia would be able to walk into Western Europe" is ludicrous. NATO forces could easily defeat an attack from Russia. It would be extremely irresponsible of European countries to greatly overspend on defence just to please the US.
His claim "by 2030 Australia would be a suzerainty state of China" is ludicrous. Rather, Australia is already a suzerainty state of the US. That is why Australia sent the ADF to Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Syria.
Also, Australia buys billions of dollars of US military equipment, hosts the US intelligence station at Pine Gap, allows the US and its 'allies' to exercise in Australia, joins illogical 'alliances' AUKUS and the Quad, and in 2020 stupidly called for the UN to investigate China's anti-COVID procedures.
He denigrates China for expanding coal stations, even though Australia and the US have per capita greenhouse emissions which are twice those of China. His claim "no one has remotely threatened China" is ridiculous. The large US bases on Okinawa and Guam exist only to threaten China.
Stop all the nonsense about the Queen. Not every reader is a fan of royalty. Balance please, no more stories. The ACT is progressive.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.