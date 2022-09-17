Eight days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Australian representatives have arrived in the United Kingdom to attend her funeral.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon joined mourners in Green Park on Friday in London, placing flowers alongside an Australian flag.
"It's a great honour to be representing Australia here," Mr Albanese said from the park close to Buckingham Palace in central London.
Mr Albanese is set to meet with King Charles III, the UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Canada's Justin Trudeau in addition to attending the Queen's funeral on Monday.
The Prime Minister will also view the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall and sign the official condolence book.
Over the days, the queue for the Queen's coffin has reached up to a 24 hour wait as tens of thousands of people stand on the streets of London, stretching to almost eight kilometres across the city.
Tributes to the late monarch have stretched over news waves in anticipation for her funeral on Monday.
Closer to home, Russia has officially taken the National Capital Authority to court over an "unlawful" eviction.
Last month, the NCA blocked construction of the new Russian embassy in the Canberra suburb Yarralumla, giving the Russians 20 days to clear the site.
In a statement, the NCA said the lease agreement with the Russian Federation would finish construction within three years from 2011.
"Despite some efforts to progress an embassy, completion of the project has not occurred," the NCA's statement read.
Last week, the NCA pulled back from enforcing a deadline for Russia to clear land allocated for its new embassy, with hopes the two sides could reach a settlement without going to court.
That hope is gone now that Russia has hit back, releasing a statement on Saturday saying the NCA's move "may have been unlawful".
"We have a long history of working closely with the NCA over the years and were saddened to be notified of the NCA's decision to terminate the lease, a decision we have been advised may have been unlawful," the Russian's statement read.
