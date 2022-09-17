The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has arrived for the Queen's funeral

OI
By Olivia Ireland
September 17 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and partner Jodie Haydon place flowers in London for the late Queen. Picture supplied.

Eight days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Australian representatives have arrived in the United Kingdom to attend her funeral.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OI

Olivia Ireland

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.