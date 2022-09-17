One of the ACT's earliest tennis stars has on Saturday been recognised for his contribution to the sport.
Reg 'Blackie' Bennett has been inducted into the Tennis ACT Walk of Fame following an illustrious, four-decade long career.
Bennett, who died in 2012 at the age of 96, joins a host of stars with a presence on the walk. It's a list headlined by Wally Masur and also features the likes of Ken Willis, Alison Ide, Bruce Larkham and Annabel Ellwood.
Born in 1916, the humble talent took up the sport at the age of seven and proceeded to enjoy considerable success throughout his teenage years.
Bennett dominated the ACT tennis scene throughout the 1930s. Despite his youth, he won three-straight Queanbeyan Park singles titles from 1933 to 1935.
The following year saw the athlete claim the first of 22 ACT Residents titles, winning both singles and doubles with his brother Jim.
Bennett went one step better in 1937, where he claimed the singles, men's doubles and mixed doubles at the competition. It was a year in which he also won all four titles on offer at the ACT Open.
Throughout 40 years of competition, many of Bennett's feats remain unmatched.
In total, he claimed 22 ACT Residents titles, nine ACT Open titles and four Public Service Cups.
Bennett's love of tennis was born alongside his brothers, the family learning to play the game by practicing against a paling fence. They then progressed to the courts of the Molonglo Workers Club, where the platform for a decorated career was laid.
Those close bonds turned Reg and Jim into one of the most dominant doubles pairings in the ACT, few teams capable of toppling the brothers.
Reg retired from competition in the 1960s, however the sport was a lifelong passion. Upon his death, a racket was placed on Bennett's coffin at his funeral.
While he was an outstanding talent, those who played with and against Bennett remember him as a gentleman.
He is known to have always shown good sportsmanship and respected all players across the region.
