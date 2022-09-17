The start of Floriade is always a joyous occasion for Canberrans.
Beyond the excitement of the festivities, the flowers and the colour, the start of the festival heralds a new season.
It's one of the first signs spring has sprung in the nation's capital and the colder months are behind us.
But the start of this year's Floriade is more poignant than most as it's the first time the festival has been held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coincidentally the start of the festival has come in the same week the head of the World Health Organisation declared the end of the pandemic "is in sight".
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday claimed the world had "never been in a better position to end the pandemic", after the lowest weekly global death toll since March 2020.
In another sign of the end being in sight, this was the first week where daily COVID case numbers were not reported. Instead, ACT Health released a weekly report on Friday.
The report showed there were 791 reported cases in the territory last week and there were no COVID-related deaths. To put this into perspective, less than two months ago daily case numbers averaged more than 1000 and 791 would have been considered a low day.
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has also flagged a winding back of PCR testing for the territory as demand for the tests have plummeted.
This is a cause for optimism heading into the warmer months.
But we must remain vigilant. Winter in the northern hemisphere will be the first real test of whether the worst of the pandemic is behind us as the virus spread tends to be worse in the colder seasons.
Authorities must remain on alert for any new variants or rapid spread during this time.
Of course the end of the pandemic won't be the end of COVID.
The viral disease will become endemic like other respiratory illnesses and as a society we must continue to ensure our vulnerable are protected.
University of South Australia biostatistics expert Adrian Esterman told The Canberra Times this week the pandemic's "end" would be a "flu-like situation".
WHAT'S ON IN CANBERRA:
Annual booster shots and treatments for the COVID virus will become part of our routine.
However, we can be heartened by the possibility of the pandemic's end being in sight and embrace the signs of normality returning.
The return of Floriade is a truly wonderful sign to celebrate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.