The green machine: Naomi Evans guides St Patrick's to third title in a row

By Lachlan Fields
Updated September 17 2022 - 9:55am, first published 8:00am
St Patrick's celebrate after winning the grand final. Picture by James Croucher

Naomi Evans delivered when it mattered most, firing in two quick goals to guide St Patrick's to their third consecutive Capital League 1 women's premiership on Saturday.

