Naomi Evans delivered when it mattered most, firing in two quick goals to guide St Patrick's to their third consecutive Capital League 1 women's premiership on Saturday.
St Patrick's edged out Goulburn 6-5 in an end-to-end encounter, and some moments of magic from Evans capped off a great afternoon for the team in green at Lyneham.
Evans, 30, was delighted with her side's ability to see off a valiant Goulburn side, and the former Hockeyroo is looking in good shape ahead of her return to the Hockey One this season with the Canberra Chill.
"It feels good. It's been a while since we last played in a grand final so I think we deserved it. We've been consistent for the last two years so I'm really happy we pulled it off today," Evans said.
Both sides were incredibly attacking, and some brave last-ditch defending from St Patrick's is what set the teams apart.
"We always knew it was going to be tight against Goulburn because both of us score lots of goals, but we had belief that we could score more than them," Evans said.
The last time St Patrick's won three Capital League 1 women's premierships in a row was in 2014, and they did it the hard way this time round.
Following a surprise loss in the semi-finals, St Patrick's were granted a second chance in the preliminary final where they defeated the University of Canberra Devils.
After an abrupt end to their strong campaign in 2021 due to COVID lockdown, they were able to prove to everyone why they deserve to be champions.
"It's pretty awesome, the last time we did that was back in 2014. We are stoked ... it reflects how awesome the club is," Evans said.
Despite Goulburn coming agonisingly close to making history and taking out their first Canberra premiership ever, there were certainly some positives to take away for the side.
Goulburn attacker Laura Gray returned after shortened seasons (due to two c-sections in 2019 and 2020 respectively), COVID-19 lockdown in 2021, and a knee dislocation earlier this year, to put in an inspired performance for her team.
She showed that class is certainly permanent, scoring three of her team's five goals on Saturday.
Gray is set to make her debut for the Canberra Chill next month, featuring alongside Evans from St Patrick's.
She debuted for the Canberra Strikers when she was 18, but missed the inaugural Chill season in 2019. Her addition to the side will definitely be a valuable one.
Goulburn coach Naomi Jones remained in good spirits despite the defeat, and was adamant the grand final experience will be valuable for her young side.
"It was tough game of hockey and both teams had their opportunities. Unfortunately it didn't fall our way but we dug deep and gave it everything," Jones said.
"I've got a really young squad that has worked really hard. I guess we just go back to the drawing board and work on the basics and keep building for next year."
AT A GLANCE: ST PATRICK'S 6 bt GOULBURN 5
