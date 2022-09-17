Belconnen United shared the goalscoring duties across their team sheet to book their preliminary final ticket.
United walked away with a 3-1 win over the West Canberra Wanderers in the NPLW elimination final.
Karen Clarke opened the scoring for Belconnen on Saturday. Olivia Bomford swung the ball into the area, before Tahlia Backhouse helped the corner along.
Belconnen defender Karen Clarke found herself unmarked with the ball on the six-yard, and fired it away 1-0.
United coach Scott Conlon was proud of his side's effort in a hard-fought game.
"It's normal for a semi-final, they're not always pretty games," he said.
"Woden comes into it after we've beaten them a couple of times recently and they've just got nothing to lose.
"That makes it difficult because they just go for it. And they did, they went for it. They tried a few different things. They were a bit more risky.
"We didn't take our chances and then the game becomes a bit of a contest but the girls did well to respond."
Shortly after half-time, Belconnen doubled their lead to further cement their preliminary final ticket.
Leah Carnegie made an overlapping run from fullback to net United's second, with her floating attempt from the sideline catching Wanderers goalkeeper Ally Hinson by surprise.
United's third came from a counterattack, Keira Bobbin broke away with the ball from the corner to create a two-on-one situation.
Before Bomford beat her Wanderers defender, twice, and the goalkeeper, to make it 3-0.
Wanderers striker Melinda O'Callaghan clawed one back for her side soon after. She nutmegged her defender, before slotting away her second NPLW goal to make it 3-1.
United will face the loser between minor premiers Canberra Croatia and Canberra Olympic next weekend.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
