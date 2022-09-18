The Canberra Times
Win the Day holds the world's greatest party for Canberra children with cancer and their families

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
September 18 2022 - 7:00pm
Sophia Vamvakaris plays air hockey at Kingpin in the city. Picture by Karleen Minney

Canberra region charity Win the Day treated children with cancer and their families to the "world's greatest oncology party" over the weekend, giving them a chance to forget hospitals, medical appointments and treatment and just have some fun.

