Canberra region charity Win the Day treated children with cancer and their families to the "world's greatest oncology party" over the weekend, giving them a chance to forget hospitals, medical appointments and treatment and just have some fun.
Local mum and teacher Kristy Giteau started the charity in 2021 to raise money for meals for parents who don't want to leave the bedside of their child being treated in interstate hospitals for cancer.
Win the Day has, in little more than a year, also become an important support network for local families, thanks to Kristy, a true powerhouse and someone who understands too well what they are going through. Her daughter Ka'ili was diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2019. Ka'ili is now, after a long and often lonely battle, now cancer-free.
Knowing how hard the journey can be, Kristy organised for 20 children with cancer and their families to be entertained at Midnight Hotel in Braddon and Kingpin in the city, thanks to weekly donations to Win the Day by Tom and Brianna Jones from Narellan Pools.
The families met at Midnight Hotel on Friday morning and were ferried to Kingpin in the party bus. "There were balloons and streamers and music pumping and my dad was the driver," Kristy said with a laugh.
The kids had exclusive use of Kingpin for three hours. Giggle from Camp Quality, Brumby Jack, Constable Kenny Koala and Win the Day's brand new mascot Ruby the Rainbow partied with them.
The families then went back to Midnight Hotel where they enjoyed the pool, had dinner at Braddon Merchant and then had a disco in the hotel's space called The Conservatory, with everything from a DJ to a lolly bar.
"We just danced like crazy people for the next two hours," Kristy said.
"Then they crashed and woke up the next morning and had breakfast at their leisure.
"If anyone deserves a party, it's these families."
All the families also made some special connections.
READ MORE:
"The best part of the day, as much as the kids loved it, was the parents saying 'Thank you, I've made some really great friends through this. We've exchanged numbers and we'll stay in contact'," Kristy said.
"The takeaway for me, is the kids had a ball and the families have expanded their reach in their friendship group. It was amazing."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.