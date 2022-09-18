The Shannons' German Auto Day is open to all from 10am until 3pm on Sunday, September 25.
Some of the best German-engineered cars of recent years will be on display at Brad Haddin Oval in Town Park, Queanbeyan.
The event has been absent in the local region for two years due to COVID restrictions. but now it's back.
There will be food vendors or bring a picnic.
There will be a special celebration of the BMW with a BMW Z8, never publicly available for sale in Australia, to be on display. There will also be Mercedes Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen and more on show.
Entry is by gold coin donation.
