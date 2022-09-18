Be inspired by beautiful works of art at the National Archives of Australia's spring exhibition, the 2022 Waterhouse Natural Science Art Prize.
The much-loved art prize was originally created to commemorate the birth of the South Australian Museum's first curator, Frederick George Waterhouse.
READ MORE:
It is on exhibition at the National Archives in Kings Avenue, Parkes daily 9am to 5pm until November 13.
Entry is free.
