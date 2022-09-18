The case of a two decade-long Parliament House staff member being sacked for trying to blow the lid on a series of high-profile blunders with potential to embarrass the government has examined again how whistleblowers need more protection.
The deep dive into the case has heaped further pressure on the government to reform Australia's complex whistleblowing laws - acknowledged by both Labor and the Coalition as needing an overhaul.
With the increasing uptake of electric vehicles, fire authorities around the country are ramping up their knowledge about how to respond to battery fires, caused by thermal runaway, which has the potential to burn hotter and for longer than those involving petrol-engine vehicle fires.
The Institute of Fire Engineers, for example, recently held an Adelaide workshop called "Lithium-Ion Battery Fires - The Emerging Risk" that was attended by firefighters from around the country.
Fire and Rescue NSW has also been leading a collaborative research program about responding to such incidents.
Staying with science and the James Webb Space Telescope continue to leave experts amazed at the images of the universe being captured.
Dr Brad Tucker writes that "one image showed thousands of distant galaxies, nebula that look like a beautiful painting and awe-inspiring views of the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter".
Meanwhile one of Queensland's biggest manhunts in recent times ended after takeaway clues helped reveal the hiding spot of an alleged murderer.
The fourth and final man surrendered peacefully to police outside an accommodation property in Warwick, near the NSW border on Saturday night, wanted for a fatal stabbing outside a gym in Brisbane' south on September 12.
For parents worried about striking the balance for their children, Australian academics have launched a world-first app about finding the "just right" day, helping parents understand which combination of activities can best help mental, physical, and academic outcomes.
While Anthony Albanese is overseas, acting Prime Minister Richard Marles has said Australia is not actively considering banning Russian tourists following the invasion of Ukraine, with the war needing to be "resolved" on Kyiv's terms.
Mr Marles, who is also the defence minister, said Australia's goal was to "empower" Ukraine so it could be at the "centre" of an end to the conflict.
Anthony Albanese has had a one-on-one meeting with King Charles and described it as "a very warm engagement".
"He's very conscious of the connection that was there between his mother, Her Majesty, and Australia," he prime minister said from London on Sunday morning Australia time.
The meeting comes ahead of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth.
Her farewell in Australia will include a performance by ARIA Award winner Anthony Callea.
The appearance of the former Australian Idol contestant was one of several details confirmed for Thursday's national memorial service at Parliament House.
Back home, renewable advocates say more can be done to help make ends meet, including better access to cheaper sources of power and more efficient home appliances, as soon-to-arrive winter power bills are expected to push many Australians further into energy poverty.
Ending on a positive note, it has been 10 years since Aussie company Who Gives a Crap made toilet paper socially-conscious.
Founder Simon Griffiths recounts his epiphany, saying "I walked into the bathroom and said we should sell toilet paper called Who Gives a Crap and use the profits to help build toilets".
