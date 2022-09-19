Much tighter controls on e-scooter use are needed in the ACT

Few but the feeble minded and the avaricious contest the reality of anthropomorphic climate change. A great extinction looms, and all stops should be pulled out to mitigate the disaster. It would not be unreasonable to move to economic controls as if operating a war economy. Certainly there should be no new fossil fuel mines or wells.
In this context my complaint is miniscule. The electric scooters for hire around town are a cheap and sound form of transport for the agile young, but they are a danger to man, woman and beast. More than once I, or my leashed dog "Myffy", have come close to a collision.
If I ran a factory complex with motorised equipment left lying anywhere around, operated by untrained staff, without safety gear and run at dangerous speeds in places staff and customers mingled I would be in breach of work safety law and closed down. So why the double standard in public places?
There are technological fixes. Cameras could be attached to record and monitor safe operation and parking. Breathalysers could be fitted and linked to use. Lower speed limits could be enforced on footpaths. It might cost a bit more, but what price life or limb?
The point is not whether the RBA governor promised that interest rates would not begin to rise until 2024.
The point is that the RBA did not notice that the inflation train, fuelled by the RBA, had left the station and was rolling down a steep hill without anyone in sight to hit the brakes.
The RBA governor should resign. Why do we even have an RBA at all if it is so incompetent?
Sarah Basford Canales "In Australia's chambers of secrets", canberratimes.com.au, September 18), says in 2018 the Department of Parliamentary Services sought to prevent leaks of information to senators and the press that exposed problems inside the department "embarrassing its officials and raising questions about its handling of major contracts and security alerts".
Apparently a security officer with two decades service in Parliament House sent an envelope allegedly containing information not on the public record, to a senior senator's office. It included information which could embarrass agency heads - and the government.
That envelope was inappropriately intercepted by senior officials and the sender lost his job. He sued in federal court in 2019. The court dismissed his claim saying the attempted disclosure didn't meet criteria for a valid "external" disclosure, suppressing the matter from the public record.
Question: Why is governance information hidden from public scrutiny? Why do "national security" and whistle blower laws exist? Who benefits?
Arguably the national security meme is a scam. Special interests use public interest secrecy memes to conceal activities contrary to the public interest. We can accept abuse of our rights by politicians, bureaucrats and judiciaries or remove elitists and the unlawful administrative structures used by the oppressive national security state to enslave us. Do nothing and "you will own nothing and be happy".
The CEOs of Australia's top 20 companies have recently received, on average, a 17.16 per cent increase in remuneration over the past year.
The NAB CEO Ross McEwan received a massive 138 per cent increase, jumping from $2.31 million to $5.29 million, which is a disgraceful state of affairs when your "average" employee would be lucky to get between a two per cent to three per cent increase.
I entirely agree with economist Richard Denniss who is advocating that the government should introduce a 60 per cent income tax rate for remunerations over $1 million a year.
Albert Oberdorf (Letters, September 18) believes that if another referendum on the issue of an Australian republic was to be held it would show "contempt of the views of the Australian public as expressed in the 1999 referendum".
The rejection of the proposition of an Australian republic was the result of the cunningly crafted Howard government proposition, which was essentially "to replace the queen and the governor-general with a president appointed by a two-thirds majority of the members of the Commonwealth parliament".
This wording all but guaranteed the failure of the referendum, regardless of the views of many - perhaps the majority of - adult Australians.
Albo is likely to take a two stage step here; have a non-binding plebiscite on a yes/no question re a republic similar to the same sex marriage question.
Then follow up with a choice between two models; a president chosen by politicians or by direct vote by all Australian citizens. So far, no-one is mentioning any constitutional changes that may be required, and any cost/benefit analysis.
If we have the option to directly appoint a president, it all comes down to who is allowed to stand. Given that the current government was elected by less than 35 per cent of voters, it seems a risky move to allow anyone to stand, assuming that the president would have the same powers as the Governor-General, and could very well be opposed to various government policies.
The existing system seems to work okay. Queen Elizabeth was the perfect example of how a constitutional monarchy delivers the current democratic independent sovereign state of Australia.
If forced to choose between two republican models I will definitely choose the direct election model, just to remind the political elites that we voters have the power to confound them. Especially if we get the chance to elect whoever we like; just like the USA, with a choice between Biden and Trump.
It's obvious that it's the breeding season for potholes in the ACT.
In the absence of government action in eradicating these asphalt annoyances (and bearing in mind the expense of permanently repairing them) how about this - as a short term, and relatively cheap solution, invest in a few litres of yellow paint and paint a circle/square around each pothole.
This would at least give the road users a chance of avoiding the holes.
The continuing "OTT" response to the death of a monarch brings back memories of being one of thousands of primary school students conscripted to support a royal visit many years ago. After a lengthy and uncomfortable bus trip to a capital city, the experience left many underwhelmed even at that young age.
The hankie to wave at the royal motorcade had to be clean and white but standing in the heat for ages, for a tiny glimpse of the royal couple, was not a protocol concern.
Years later, as part of an organising team charged with ensuring that ACT schools could dutifully bus students to line up along many verges and pavements and wave paper flags and hankies at another passing royal vehicle, the then whispered response was much the same.
New generation teachers, as well as parents and students, felt that the effort to obtain another glimpse of two visitors was not worth the disruption and disappointment arising from the enforced propping up of another intense round of royal hoopla.
Following the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping I was intrigued to read of Xi's views on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He was taking a balanced approach he says, to the unprovoked invasion, concerned only, it seems, with the resulting energy crisis and the rising cost of oil and gas.
There was no such concern regarding the continued and indiscriminate shelling of residential housing blocks and the slaughter of hundreds, probably thousands of innocent civilians. Self-interest appears to be the only priority in Xi's agenda.
Nick Kyrgios, our smashing Canberra hero, what example are you giving to the young?
Lost a match in the playground or little athletics? Just carry on like a spoiled brat.
Obtained no prizes in the piano competition? Smash the piano.
Since elite tennis winners get substantial prize money and sponsorships, an appropriate consequence for recurring unsportsmanlike behaviour should be the immediate forfeiture of any pecuniary advantages accrued at that competition, as well as an automatic one-year ban from similar events.
Advantage goes to civility.
Could another reason for the increasing number of potholes be the rise in the number of heavy SUVs on our roads? Why so many people feel they need these giants is beyond me. Recent research indicates the emission reduction gains from EVs have been outweighed by emissions from the increasing number of SUVs on the road.
Mario Stivala recommends that people who think the royal funeral proceedings are overdone should simply not watch or listen (Letters, September 18). The problem with this suggestion is having to turn off 10 minutes from the start of each and every TV news program for an indefinite period.
The Prime Minister has invited King Charles and his Queen Consort to visit Australia. The British authorities should be warned that a visit could not be expected to proceed smoothly until Julian Assange is released from his London prison and allowed to return to Australia.
Michelle Grattan ("Voice failure may hinder republic" September 17, p52) believes people have become "if it isn't broken, don't fix it" apathetic in the monarchy/republic debate. That doesn't sound apathetic to me, just sensible.
When the ABC sends 27 members of staff to the UK to cover Queen Elizabeth's death and funeral, despite the fact they already have staff there, I can no longer sympathise when the ABC complains about funding cuts.
Wonderful to see an article in The Canberra Times grounded in reality pointing out that plastics are superb life enhancing products of modern technology which don't deserve being demonised.
Hang onto your hats for the next big outbreak of COVID-19 in the UK. I haven't noticed many masks in the queues of mourners.
The regular raising of interest rates by the RBA is taking more and more people into the "Lowe" life.
I support Neil Lacey's call for more policing of e-scooters (Letters, September 12). I've had a few close shaves. I wear hearing aids but don't generally pick up warnings from e-scooter riders flying past in excess of the 15 km/h or 25 km/h permitted. We may need an e-scooter flying squad to catch them.
With all the coverage of the Queen's death and funeral arrangements on the ABC I'm looking for them to bring back the Test Pattern to give viewers an exciting alternative to watch.
