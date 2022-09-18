Canberra Brave is known for its loyal supporter base, and it's an aspect that is drawing one of its international players in for another season.
Canadian import Mario Trabucco helped the side to the double this season - the H Newman Reid Trophy and the Goodall Cup.
On Sunday he and his Brave teammates interacted with a few hundred fans in Kingston to celebrate the season's success, and the return of the cup for the first time in four years.
It wraps up his first season in the Australian Ice Hockey League. The 35-year-old is hoping he can recreate that success with the Brave next season.
MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT:
He said the "rowdy" support of Brave fans giving the side a boost, week-in, week-out was a huge lure.
"The fans were always loud and lining up a couple of hours before every home game. But to see them come all the way to Melbourne, it gave us a lift, it gave us a boost. So we didn't only want to do it for us, we wanted to do it for them, too," he said.
"At first I didn't really know what to expect. I heard the Brave were always one of the better teams and they wanted to win this year, that was their plan all along. And thankfully, we pulled it off.
"I would definitely love to come back. It's just a matter of seeing if life gets in the way or if life allows me to. I've got to figure out if I'm still going to play another season in Europe, or if it's time to call it quits and then maybe get a real big boy job, as they say.
"And if I have some flexibility with my schedule with that then I'll definitely be talking to the management here to see if a second season could be in the works."
The Brave beat the Newcastle Northstars earlier this month to return the cup to the capital.
At the helm of that was coach Stu Philps, in his first AIHL season in the head coaching role in Canberra.
He echoed Trabucco's sentiment on the fan base at games, and at the event on Sunday.
"It's always so humbling to be at events like this where your fans come out in droves to see you and celebrate the success," he said.
"We've got a huge following of loyal and dedicated fans that travel around Australia to watch us every single week, and that's what makes the Brave family so special. Everybody is included and welcome.
"There's been a lot of emotions, too. We've gone two years with COVID, not being able to have sport functioning and running at its full capacity, to playing a full season and being able to come home with the Goodall Cup. So it's quite surreal an achievement for the club and the players."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.