The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Memories of Her Majesty | Souvenir tribute poster evokes era that influenced Queen Elizabeth's reign

Updated September 18 2022 - 7:04am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Published Monday September 19, the commemorative special Memories of Her Majesty - When The Queen Came To Town features a pull-out tribute poster.

To commemorate the life and death of Queen Elizabeth II, Monday's special souvenir edition of this newspaper will feature exclusive vintage-style tribute poster art inspired by a formative event in the life of the late monarch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.