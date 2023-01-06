The Canberra Times
The Shipwreck by Larry Writer review - This is an evocative account of a definitive Australian maritime tragedy

By Russell Wenholz
January 7 2023 - 12:00am
The Dunbar - the Titanic of its day. Picture supplied
  • The Shipwreck, by Larry Writer. Allen & Unwin, $34.99.

A visitor to Camperdown Cemetery, Newtown, can read inscriptions on the headstones of some famous people: Sir Thomas Mitchell, explorer; Major Edmund Lockyer, founder of the Perth colony: Eliza Donnithorne, who, it is popularly believed, was the inspiration for Charles Dickens' Miss Havisham, the jilted bride of his Great Expectations.

