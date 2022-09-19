Perisher ski resort has recorded 30cm of snowfall overnight, bringing the two-day total to 65cm after a snow storm hit the area.
The resort, located in the Kosciuszko National Park, said the area is covered in white, and skidoos have had to be dug out of the snow.
A Bureau of Metrology spokesperson said actual snow amounts are hard to measure in a ski field where there is fake snow but it is not unusual for snow to occur past winter.
"We may not see any more events of where we get this much snow, but having said that, spring is a fairly variable time of year weather wise. So there is still a potential to get snow, some snow not just throughout September but even into October or November," he said.
However, the amount of snow will be "significantly less" and will melt more quickly.
"It's difficult to say definitively but I suspect we probably won't see this much snow happening again during the season as much as we've just had over the weekend. But it's not unheard of to see these sorts of snowfalls in September, it's just as a variable time of the year weather-wise."
Despite the additional snowfall, the resort is still due to close on October 3.
The ACT and NSW are in for a wetter than normal spring and summer as another La Nina event was declared by the bureau earlier this month.
Above average rainfall is forecast to continue until early 2023 as Australia experiences a third consecutive year of La Nina.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
