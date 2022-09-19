The Canberra Times
Kosciuszko National Park ski resort Perisher records 65cm snowfall after storm

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated September 19 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:55am
Perisher ski resort has recorded 30cm of snowfall overnight, bringing the two-day total to 65cm after a snow storm hit the area.

