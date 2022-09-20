The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 21, 1963

September 20 2022 - 7:30pm
The forever iconic Lake Burhley Griffin started to fill on this day in 1963. Official guests and members of the public stood on top of the dam as the Molonglo River slowly began to bank up.

Local News

