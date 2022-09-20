Times Past: September 21, 1963

The forever iconic Lake Burhley Griffin started to fill on this day in 1963. Official guests and members of the public stood on top of the dam as the Molonglo River slowly began to bank up.
Minister for the Interior, Mr Freeth, said that the lake would take 5 to 6 months to fill completely but Canberra would have a "substantial lake" by the New Year. Around 2,000 people from all walks of life crowded the rails of the dam to watch the flow of the Molonglo River get shut off.
The Prime Minister saw the creation of the lake as a focus of national aspirations. They were very proud of what had been achieved and it had been a dream for many of those associated with Canberra. A town not just built on politics, but that was appealing to those there to live and visit. It is now also a fitness hub for those wishing to walk, run and cycle with a great view.
The creation of the lake actually coincided with Canberra's 50th anniversary of establishment and would be a significant day in history for the children who attended on that day. It was said, the children who lived in that time would be able to pass on stories from a time where they saw the flood plain in Canberra disappear into the beautiful big lake that is now in the heart of Canberra.
